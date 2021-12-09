Changes Reflect the Future of Work

CPHR Canada's Competency Framework is Evolving

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past 18 months, we've all seen the world around us shift drastically and with it, so have a lot of HR's competencies. Because of this shift, we have reviewed and evolved our HR competency framework to be more in line with today's world and where the HR profession is going.

The revised HR Competencies are more specific to the work of today's HR professional, as well as broadening the scope of non-HR competencies, now termed General Competencies. The separation of competencies into HR-Specific Competencies and General Competencies helps the field move beyond the silos of "functional" HR areas, which results in the structure of the new framework being more strategic and integrative. These enhancements showcase the greater breadth of the practice of HR and reflect how the evolution of the professional is playing out in workplaces across Canada.

"Our competency framework will always be evolving to reflect the reality of HR" says Anthony Ariganello, CPHR, CEO CPHR Canada. "Best practice suggests we review and update every five or so years, which is what we have done and is how we plan to proceed in the future."

Enhancements to the framework have the most direct impact on the people who are preparing for the designation, writing the National knowledge Exam (NKE) and gaining HR experience at the applied level through the Validation of Experience (VOE) requirement. The changes also impact accredited Post Secondary Institutions (PSIs). Each provincial association will work with their primary stakeholder groups and PSIs to educate on the changes and what it means for each of them. The following is the timeline of implementation:



Revised competency framework tested on the NKE in fall 2022 onwards

Revised competency framework used on the VOE assessment application 2023 onwards

Post Secondary Institutions align curriculum to the revised competency framework from 2022, and no later than 2025.

For current CPHRs, Ariganello says there is an ongoing benefit. "The format of the new competency framework has been simplified and has greater useability for current CPHRs through expanded content on what is expected of a CPHR designation holder. This includes a new section covering advanced human resources competencies to support those in more senior strategic roles."

To support the supply of emerging HR professionals across the country, minimal impact is anticipated for accredited PSIs and students. Each member association will work with their PSIs over the coming years to meet the 2025 deadline. The overall 80% of curriculum aligned to the competency framework requirement remains unchanged, although there is a requirement for curriculum to now also align to a portion of the General Competencies reflecting the greater breadth of skills needed by future HR professionals.

CPHR Canada Member Associations see this as being a positive step forward for the CPHR designation and their stakeholders to ensure preparation and alignment of members to a quality professional designation standard.

The updated Competency Framework recognizes that there is no longer an ideal role, position, or way of functioning for the HR Professional, instead, providing a strategic approach that matches the pace of change. It is made up of HR Specific Competencies and General Competencies.

About CPHR Canada

CPHR Canada represents 27,000 members in the Human Resources Profession across nine provinces and three territories in Canada. Established in 1994, CPHR Canada is the national voice on the enhancement and promotion of the HR Profession. With an established and credible designation and collaboration on national issues, we are proactively positioning the national human resources agenda in Canada and representing the Canadian HR Profession with HR Associations around the world.

