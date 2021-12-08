Changes coming to Canada's financial reporting and assurance standards

Independent review of financial and sustainability reporting and assurance standard setting continues with release of consultation paper

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Independent Review Committee on Standard Setting in Canada released its Consultation Paper. The paper outlines key matters the committee suggests should be considered to keep Canada's financial reporting and assurance standards independent and internationally recognized. They invite feedback on how best to do so – both for financial and sustainability standard setting.

"Keeping up with the accelerating pace of change is a reality," says Edward J. Waitzer, Chair of the committee. "We hope our review will result in changes to ensure Canada's standard-setting processes are fit for the future."