MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.

What

•  Update on the power outage situation


Who

•  Éric Fillion, Executive Vice President – Chief Operating and Customer Experience Officer

•  Régis Tellier, Vice President Opérations et Maintenance


Date

•  December 23, 2022


Time

•  4 p.m. : Start of the press briefing



Where

 •  The press briefing will be held in person and by Teams for media unable to attend

 •  Centre de contrôle du réseau
     8181, av de l'Esplanade, Montréal, QC H2P 2R5

 •  To register or receive the Teams link, please confirm your presence with the media relations team ([email protected])

