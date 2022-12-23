Dec 23, 2022, 13:44 ET
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.
|
What
|
• Update on the power outage situation
|
Who
|
• Éric Fillion, Executive Vice President – Chief Operating and Customer Experience Officer
• Régis Tellier, Vice President Opérations et Maintenance
|
Date
|
• December 23, 2022
|
Time
|
• 4 p.m. : Start of the press briefing
|
Where
|
• The press briefing will be held in person and by Teams for media unable to attend
• Centre de contrôle du réseau
• To register or receive the Teams link, please confirm your presence with the media relations team ([email protected])
SOURCE Hydro-Québec
For further information: Caroline Des Rosiers, Media Officer, 514 289-5005, [email protected]
Share this article