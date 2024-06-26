Change of Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

PERTH, Australia, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises of the resignation of Ms Penelope Beattie as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer effective 1 July 2024 and is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Carol Marinkovich as interim Company Secretary for the Company, effective 1 July 2024.

Carol has over 25 years' experience in the mining industry. She has extensive experience in Company Secretarial and Corporate Governance Practices within Australia and internationally, working with companies in the ASX200, ASX300 and for other listed junior explorers.

Carol is a Member of the Governance Institute of Australia and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in London.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 12.6 Carol will be the person responsible for communications between the Company and the ASX.

The Company is currently seeking to fill the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Hot Chili would like to thank Ms Beattie for her significant contributions to the Company and wishes her all the best for the future.

This announcement is authorised by the Board for release to the ASX.

For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday Managing Director – Hot Chili Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected] Carol Marinkovich Company Secretary – Hot Chili Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected] Harbor Access Investor & Public Relations (Canada) Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

