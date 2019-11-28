PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - On November 28, 2019, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Jason Hope, to the incoming Warden Shawn Bird.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

Quick Facts

The Saskatchewan Penitentiary has been operating since May 15, 1911 . It is located in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan .

. It is located in . It is a clustered institution and can accommodate up to 835 offenders.

CSC employs more than 650 staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

The Saskatchewan Penitentiary provides resources and programming to offenders including educational, vocational, correctional, Indigenous and social programs.

Quotes

"Today's ceremony provided a valuable opportunity to gather and witness the passing of responsibility between two strong leaders, pledging to ensure that every decision they make will respect CSC's Mission, the rule of law, and the rights of staff and inmates," said France Gratton, CSC Prairie Regional Deputy Commissioner. "I am very pleased to be here to help commemorate this event," added Ms. Gratton.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter (@CSC_SCC_en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca.

Related links:

Saskatchewan Penitentiary

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Darcy Begrand, Manager Assessment and Intervention, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, 306-765-8118