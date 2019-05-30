Change of Command Ceremony at Alberta / Northwest Territories District Parole

EDMONTON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - On May 30, 2019, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony for Alberta / Northwest Territories District Parole. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing District Director Cindy Gee, to the incoming District Director Brigitte Bouchard.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of District Director. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

Quick Facts

The Alberta / Northwest Territories Parole District Office is located in Edmonton, Alberta .

/ Northwest Territories Parole District Office is located in . The District supervises federal offenders on conditional release and long-term supervision offenders in Alberta and the Northwest Territories .

and the . The District operates Parole Offices in Edmonton , Calgary , Yellowknife , Red Deer , Medicine Hat , Lethbridge , Grande Prairie and Drumheller .

, , , , , , and . CSC employs approximately 171 staff in the Alberta / Northwest Territories Parole District.

Quotes

"In many ways this is a symbolic event, but it's important to note that for the newly appointed leader, it represents their pledge to ensure that every decision they make respects CSC's Mission, the rule of law, and the rights of staff and inmates," said France Gratton, CSC Prairie Regional Deputy Commissioner. "Every change in leadership brings new thinking and new opportunities for growth and I am very pleased to be here to help to commemorate this event," added Ms. Gratton.

