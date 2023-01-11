EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On January 10, 2023, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held two Change of Command ceremonies at Edmonton Institution for Women and Edmonton Institution. These ceremonies marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Rob Campney to the incoming Warden Lil Kordic at Edmonton Institution for Women, as well as the outgoing Warden Gary Sears to the incoming Warden Mark Shantz at Edmonton Institution.

These two ceremonies reinforce the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. They represent the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Edmonton Institution for Women and Edmonton Institution who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contribute to the public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts about Edmonton Institution for Women

Edmonton Institution for Women was built in 1995-1996 as a standalone multi-level minimum, medium, and maximum-security facility to address the unique needs of female offenders and bring them closer to their home communities.

It is a multi-level security institution and can accommodate more than 167 offenders.

Edmonton Institution for Women provides resources and programming to offenders including educational, vocational, correctional, Indigenous, and social programs.

Quick Facts about Edmonton Institution

Edmonton Institution opened as a maximum-security institution in 1978 and can accommodate 324 offenders.

Edmonton Institution also provides resources and programming to offenders including educational, vocational, correctional, Indigenous, and social programs.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters Prairies, (306) 514-2203