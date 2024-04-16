Chandos Construction Announces Appointment of Sean Penn as New CEO

Collaborative leadership key to building community and growth

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - National technical builder Chandos Construction (Chandos) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Penn as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Sean's career at Chandos spans over 20 years, from his years working as a carpenter to his tenure as chief operating officer (COO), he has showcased leadership and an unwavering commitment to Chandos' core values of inclusion, collaboration, innovation, and courage.

Sean Penn Named CEO of Chandos Construction. (CNW Group/Chandos Construction)

"Our board's decision to appoint Sean as CEO reflects our confidence in his abilities and visionary approach" said Roger Babichuk, chief financial officer (CFO), Chandos Construction. "His remarkable leadership, dedication to our people, deep understanding of our industry, and his vision for the future, make him the ideal candidate."

Sean was recognized by the board for his role in driving the organization to success and fostering growth. As the new CEO, Sean aims to steer Chandos toward its exciting next phase.

"I am deeply honoured to lead Chandos as its CEO," said Sean Penn. "I'm excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, and I'm committed to building upon our legacy of excellence in the construction industry."

Chandos welcomes this new chapter under Sean's leadership, with confidence that the company will expand on its foundation of purposeful achievement in communities across the country.

For more information about Chandos Construction, visit Chandos.com.

ABOUT CHANDOS CONSTRUCTION

Established in 1980, Chandos Construction has become one of North America's most collaborative and innovative national technical builders. Employing close to 700 field and office staff in Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Ottawa, Red Deer, Toronto, Vancouver, and Chalk River – Chandos is 100 per cent employee owned. Chandos is a pioneer in integrated project delivery (IPD) and collaborative construction.

SOURCE Chandos Construction

