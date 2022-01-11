Chandos Construction and Bird Construction Announce Three-Year Strategic Partnership for Building Good

COMPANY: BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC.; CHANDOS CONSTRUCTION

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Chandos Construction Inc. ("Chandos") and Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") are pleased to announce they have entered into a three-year strategic partnership for the Building Good initiative ("Building Good"). Established in 2021, Building Good is a thought leadership initiative that aims to catalyze owners and industry partners to change the way the architecture, engineering, and construction ("AEC") industry designs and builds for the betterment of people and the planet.

Through this partnership, Chandos and Bird will drive sustainable change through the promotion, discussion, and execution of Building Good's three focus areas –Industry Transformation, Equity and Inclusion, and Sustainability

"Every business can and should make the world a better place. The construction industry in particular has a significant opportunity to take the lead. At Chandos, our business model is built on this very belief. Some of the ways we put this into practise is by partnering with social enterprises, hiring at risk youth and diverse talent, and by working towards a net zero future," said Tim Coldwell, President, Chandos. "The Building Good community is another important channel for us to connect with businesses that share these same goals and ambitions. Together, we can be forces for good."

"Bird strives to positively impact the communities in which we live and work and we are excited for this opportunity to promote meaningful change across our industry through the Building Good initiative," said Gilles Royer, Chief Operating Officer of Bird. "Building Good aligns to our approach of maximizing social and environmental impact, which is rooted in our four ESG pillars of build green, live green, work green, and a commitment to governance. Our ESG pillars have a natural alignment with Building Good, its three focus areas, and its vision of driving positive change in our industry."

Through Building Good's key channels, including the Building Good blog and podcast, partners and industry guests will discuss AEC's biggest challenges, innovative solutions, and the opportunities that these changes bring AEC organizations, government, and the public. Learn more on BuildingGood.ca.

About Chandos Construction

Established in 1980, Chandos Construction has become one of North America's most collaborative and innovative commercial builders. Employing 600 field and office staff in Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Ottawa, Red Deer, Toronto, and Vancouver – Chandos is 100 per cent employee owned. It is also the first and largest B Corp Certified commercial builder in North America.



Chandos is a pioneer in integrated project delivery (IPD) and collaborative construction. The organization is committed to social procurement and is committed to investing at least five per cent of its addressable spend to social impact organizations by 2025.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

About Building Good

Building Good is a thought leadership initiative where industry and community members come together to encourage conversations and promote change in the architecture, engineering, and construction ("AEC") industry. Building Good exists to educate and advocate for change. Through every connection we make, conversation we have, and plan of action we put into place, we know progress is possible. The three main areas of focus include innovative changes, building purpose, and building together to foster a community space for dialogue, innovation, and change for good.

