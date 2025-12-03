Induspac Group ("Induspac"), a leader in the design and manufacturing of custom industrial packaging, announces a financial partnership with a consortium of Quebec investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Induspac Group is proud to announce a financial partnership with a consortium of Quebec investors. The group is led by Champlain Financial Corporation ("Champlain") and includes participation from Fondaction, Desjardins Capital, and certain members of the management team.

This strategic partnership marks an important milestone in Induspac's history, paving the way for expansion and strengthening its presence in the Canadian market. The shareholders are committed to helping Induspac grow while keeping its decision-making center in Quebec.

Mr. Luc Guertin, president and majority shareholder, has decided to step down and facilitate the transition to a new president, Antoine Schiele-Spain, while continuing to serve as a strategic advisor to the company and the entire management team.

"I am very excited about this new partnership with Champlain Financial Corporation and the institutional investors. Furthermore, the transition of the management team under Antoine's leadership will certainly take Induspac's development to the next level", said Luc Guertin.

"We have identified Induspac as a leader in its market, and we are very proud to partner with the management team and our institutional partners to build an undisputed leader in the Canadian market in the niche served by Induspac", said André La Forge, Partner at Champlain Financial Corporation.

About Induspac Group

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Candiac (QC), Induspac is a major player in the custom industrial packaging market. The company specializes in the design and manufacturing of protective, industrial, and specific packaging using corrugated cardboard, foam, and wood. Induspac offers its customers a complete solution, from design to delivery, including engineering and production. Induspac operates four facilities across Quebec and Ontario.

About Champlain Financial Corporation

Champlain is a Canadian private equity firm based in Montreal. It manages a portfolio of private investments, which currently includes various investments in Canada and the United States. Its priority is to bring added value to its partners--SMEs looking to grow both domestically and internationally--by providing equity, financing, and operational management expertise.

About Fondaction

A forerunner for almost 30 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $4B in net assets, as at May 31, 2025, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps maintain and create jobs, reduce inequalities and combat climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

About Desjardins Capital

Backed by 50 years' expertise, Desjardins Capital's mission to contribute to the prosperity of individuals and communities by investing in the growth of Quebec businesses. With assets under management of $3,2 billion as of December 31, 2024, Desjardins Capital contributes to the longevity of nearly 730 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors of activity from all regions of the province. In addition to contributing to socio-economic development, productivity and the adoption of sustainable practices, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers entrepreneurs access to a broad business network, enabling them to be accompanied and supported in their projects.

