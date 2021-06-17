Champions of Change Virtually Closes The Market

WCM is on a mission to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in finance. WCM's initiatives aim to amplify diverse talent, build the industry's equity literacy, and unite firms to drive change on an industry-level. WCM does this through advocacy, research, programming and recruitment. WCM will be celebrating the 2020 and 2021 Champions of Change at WCM's Ascend Gala on June 17th in a virtual industry gathering and celebration. This year's WCM Ascend Gala is about rising above the setbacks, and reaching new levels of education, awareness, equity and inclusion.