Champignon Brands Updates Investors on Changes at the Top

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Champignon Brands Inc. (the "Company"), (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), announced today that the Company's management and governance is undergoing comprehensive change at the top that will extend to the Company's practices.

In today's update the Company announces a series of moves now underway as a basis for emphasized priorities on transparency, full and accurate public reporting plus operational readiness to meet the accelerating, pandemic-drive demand for its clinical services.

In this light, the Company reminds investors it is now led by a new Board Chair and CEO and new Vice-Chair, both announced previously (see news release dated October 5, 2020). Other changes underway include the following:

The Company is now actively recruiting a new Chief Financial Officer, Chief General Counsel, and Senior Vice President – Investor and Public Communications.

The Company intends to expand its board with additional outside directors to be drawn from business and science.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Gareth Birdsall , director, effective November 23, 2020 .

The Company has re-designed its website to facilitate proper access to current information by investors and the wider public.

The current Board of Directors consists of Dr. Roger McIntyre, Chair and CEO; Bill Wilkerson, Vice-Chair; Matt Fish, President and Secretary; and Jerry Habuda.

Champignon Brands Inc. (https://champignonbrands.com) is a research-driven Company specializing in breakthrough ketamine treatment for depression, and other mental health conditions and its suicidal implications as well as delivery platforms for other health products. The Company works closely with subsidiaries that include AltMed Capital Corp. ("AltMed"), Novo Formulations Ltd., Artisan Growers Ltd., and Tassili Life Sciences Corp. The Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence is wholly owned by AltMed.

SOURCE Champignon Brands Inc.

For further information: Investors: [email protected]; Media: Victoria Ollers, [email protected], 416 822-2288