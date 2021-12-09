Challenge Launched to Find Clean Mining Innovation

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - A $150,000 innovation challenge will seek new clean technologies from BC, Canada and around the world to help British Columbia's mining industry reduce water use.

The Mining Innovation Challenge: Reducing Water Use is calling on cleantech and technology providers to bring forward their ideas to help reduce water use intensity at operating mines. The winning concept will receive $150,000 in prize money, and the potential opportunity to pilot their innovation at a BC mine. The Challenge is led by the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) and Foresight Canada, in partnership with the Government of British Columbia, Newcrest Mining, Teck Resources Limited, Natural Resources Canada, PwC, the Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals Mining (BRIMM), the Global Mining Guidelines Group and the Mining Suppliers Association of BC (MSABC).

"This challenge promotes innovative solutions to protect the environment and build a cleaner, stronger economy for everyone" said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. "Through engagement with our mining industry, MABC and Foresight are creating an opportunity to demonstrate the commitment of B.C.'s mining sector to environmental stewardship and best practices."

"Industry Challenges are a fantastic way to energize innovation," said Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight, Canada's cleantech accelerator. "By connecting corporate leaders facing sustainability hurdles with market-ready cleantech innovators, we can accelerate Canada's path to a green economy. Solutions for this Challenge could have enormous environmental and economic benefits."

"Continuous improvement is a foundational principle of British Columbia's mining sector, and the innovation challenge is another example of our willingness to embrace new and emerging technologies," said Michael Goehring, President and CEO of MABC. "Identifying new ways to reduce water use at the mine site supports our industry's commitment to responsible mining. I'm looking forward to seeing what new ideas emerge from the Challenge."

Foresight Canada will host an information webinar for prospective participants on January 21, 2022. Interested organizations can register for the webinar here.

The Challenge is open to all categories of applicants and project collaborators, including technology developers, academic institutions, research laboratories, multinational enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The proposed solution must be between Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 6-9, according to Innovation Canada's definitions.

"Innovation is critical to finding new and better ways to produce the metals and minerals essential to our modern world in the most environmentally and socially responsible manner possible," said Marcia Smith, Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Affairs, Teck. "We're excited to partner with the B.C. Government and industry peers to spur new ideas and breakthroughs to help further enhance water stewardship in our industry."

"Newcrest is proud to support MABC's Mining Innovation Challenge, as its aims are strongly aligned with our own corporate values. Innovation and problem-solving are fundamental to the long-term sustainability of our business – not just for Newcrest, but for the industry as a whole," said Jon Gaunt, General Manager of Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited. "We look forward to this initiative's successes, and the potential for ground-breaking and scalable solutions to strengthen environmental stewardship in BC and beyond."

Organizations need to declare their participation by February 18, 2022 and final submissions are due on May 12, 2022. The winner will be announced in June 2022. For more information, including the evaluation process, complete timeline and Challenge Statement, visit the project website.

About the Mining Association of British Columbia:

MABC is the voice of mining in British Columbia, representing operating steelmaking coal, metal and industrial mineral producers, as well as smelting operations and advanced development companies in the province. Our mandate is to encourage the safe, responsible development and operation of mining and related facilities across British Columbia. The mining industry generated more than $12 billion in economic activity and supported over 35,000 direct and indirect jobs in 2019, while contributing more than $1 billion in direct payments to the provincial government.

About Foresight Canada:

Foresight is Canada's cleantech accelerator. Foresight supports the identification and validation of cleantech opportunities and the successful commercialization of solutions. We bring together innovators, investors, industry, government, and academia to address today's most urgent climate issues and support a global transition to a green economy. Find out more at www.foresightcac.com and follow on Twitter @ForesightCAC.

