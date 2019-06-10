Chalice files updated NI43-101 Technical Report for its East Cadillac Gold Project, Quebec

PERTH, Western Australia, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX: CHN,TSX: CXN) ("Chalice" or the "Company") advises that the Company has filed an updated and revised National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "Technical Report") for the East Cadillac Gold Project in Quebec.

The updates to the Technical Report incorporate several phases of systematic regional exploration which has highlighted multiple high priority targets for further exploration work, as well as additional ground consolidation carried out by the Company.

There is no material change to the Mineral Resource Estimate as previously disclosed.

The Technical Report was prepared on behalf of the Company by Mr John Langton, M.Sc., P.Geo., Principal, MRB & Associates, who is an independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101.

The Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at www.chalicegold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This report may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report and Chalice Gold Mines Limited (the Company) does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategy, the estimation of mineral reserve and mineral resources, the realisation of mineral resource estimates, the likelihood of exploration success at the Company's projects, the prospectivity of the Company's exploration projects, the timing of future exploration activities on the Company's exploration projects, planned expenditures and budgets and the execution thereof, the timing and availability of drill results, potential sites for additional drilling, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, success of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning" "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "will", "may", "could", "would", "potential", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", "occur" or "be achieved" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Such factors may include, among others, risks related to actual results of current or planned exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in exploration programmes based upon the results of exploration; future prices of mineral resources; possible variations in mineral resources or ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; as well as those factors detailed from time to time in the Company's interim and annual financial statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information: Alex Dorsch Managing Director, Chalice Gold Mines Limited, Telephone +618 9322 3960; Nicholas Read, Principal and Managing Director, Read Corporate Investor Relations, +61 8 9388 1474, info@readcorporate.com.au

