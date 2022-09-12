Chalice Files Application to Cease to Be a Reporting Issuer

West Perth, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Chalice Mining Limited ("Chalice" or "the Company", (ASX: CHN) (OTCQB: CGMLF) advises that it has that it has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") for an order (the "Requested Order") that the Company cease being a reporting issuer in Ontario, Canada. The ordinary shares of Chalice were voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 16, 2019. The Company has remained a reporting issuer in Ontario since delisting. Chalice is not a reporting issuer in any other Canadian jurisdiction.

If the Requested Order is granted by the OSC, the Company will cease being a reporting issuer in Canada. As a result, the Company will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents in Canada pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

If the Requested Order is obtained, Chalice will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials that it is required to file pursuant to the applicable laws of Australia and the rules of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). Canadian resident securityholders will continue to have access to all financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents required to be filed publicly by the Company on the ASX as required by applicable laws of Australia. All such continuous disclosure documents of the Company are publicly available to all Company securityholders on the Company's website at www.chalicemining.com, and the Company's securityholders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to securityholders in Australia, in the same manner and at the same time as are required under the applicable securities laws of Australia and the rules of the ASX.

Given that Chalice qualifies as a "designated foreign issuer" under National Instrument 71-102 – Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers, the disclosure available to Canadian-resident securityholders will be substantially the same as the continuous disclosure to which such securityholders currently have access.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this release is not intended to guide any investment decisions in Chalice Mining Limited. This material contains certain forward-looking information, including the possible granting of the Requested Order by the OSC and, if the Requested Order is obtained, the availability of the Company's financial statements and continuous disclosure materials to Canadian resident securityholders, whether such financial statements and continuous disclosure materials will be substantially the same as those to which Canadian resident securityholders currently have access, the applicability of resale restrictions to the Company's ordinary shares and the availability of exemptions to same. Such information is not a guarantee of future events and involves many risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors. Actual developments may differ materially from those implied or expressed by these statements and are dependent on a variety of factors. The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward looking statements contained in the announcement, based on the information contained in this and previous releases.

This release has been authorized by the Disclosure Committee.

SOURCE Chalice Mining Limited

For further information: For further information, please visit www.chalicemining.com, or contact: Corporate Enquiries: Alex Dorsch, Managing Director and CEO, Chalice Mining Limited, +61 8 9322 3960, [email protected]; Media Enquiries: Nicholas Read, Principal and Managing Director, Read Corporate Investor Relations, +61 8 9388 1474, [email protected]; Follow our communications: LinkedIn: chalice-mining, Twitter: @chalicemining