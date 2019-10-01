Chalice Announces Appointment of General Manager - Corporate Development

PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Chalice Gold Mines Limited ("Chalice" or "the Company", ASX: CHN |TSX: CXN | OTCQB: CGMLF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Bruce Kendall as General Manager – Corporate Development, effective 1 October 2019.

Mr Kendall is highly regarded in the exploration industry, with over 20 years of technical and executive experience with companies such as AngloGold Ashanti, Independence Group, Jabiru Metals and Blackham Resources.

Mr Kendall was joint recipient of AMEC's Prospector of the Year Award in 2012 for the discovery of the world-class Tropicana gold deposit in WA. He has demonstrated expertise across the mineral exploration value-chain, from greenfield exploration to mining feasibility, and also brings significant strategic, business development and project evaluation experience to the role.

Commenting on the appointment, Chalice's Managing Director, Alex Dorsch, said: "We are very pleased to have secured the services of highly regarded executive geologist Bruce Kendall, who I believe will make a significant contribution towards our future growth ambitions with his track record of discovery and executive profile."

"Bruce's expertise in the full project lifecycle is highly valuable, having led the Tropicana team from pre-discovery through to the pre-feasibility stage. He was also a key member of Independence Group's business development team and brings a wealth of knowledge relevant to Chalice's portfolio having managed the Stockman Base Metals Project in Eastern Victoria from 2008 to 2012."

The Board would like to formally welcome Mr Kendall to the Company.

Alex Dorsch

Managing Director

Follow our communications:

LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/company/chalice-gold-mines

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chalicegold

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chalice-Gold-Mines-323740744933099/

SOURCE Chalice Gold Mines Limited

For further information: please visit chalicegold.com, or contact: Alex Dorsch, Managing Director, Chalice Gold Mines Limited, +61 8 9322 3960, info@chalicegold.com; Nicholas Read, Principal and Managing Director, Read Corporate Investor Relations, +61 8 9388 1474, info@readcorporate.com.au

Related Links

http://chalicegold.com

