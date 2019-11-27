Chalice Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting Results
Nov 27, 2019, 04:19 ET
PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX: CHN |TSX: CXN | OTCQB: CGMLF) ("Chalice" or the "Company") advises that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, 27 November 2019, were passed unanimously on a show of hands.
In accordance with Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions considered by shareholders at the AGM.
The Company received valid proxies from 120 shareholders holding a total of 98,061,721 ordinary shares (representing a total of 36% of the Company's issued shares).
|
No.
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Against
|
Chairman's
Discretion
|
Abstain/
Excluded
|
1.
|
Remuneration Report
|
49,870,452
|
501,846
|
302,103
|
47,387,320
|
2.
|
Re-election of Stephen Quin as a Director
|
97,359,313
|
286,182
|
196,151
|
220,075
|
3.
|
Re-election of Morgan Ball as a Director
|
97,416,313
|
199,182
|
196,151
|
250,075
|
4.
|
Ratification of prior issue of Consideration Shares
|
95,137,395
|
228,297
|
226,151
|
2,469,878
|
5.
|
Approval of Employee Securities Incentive Plan
|
50,618,232
|
979,985
|
166,927
|
46,296,577
|
6.
|
Approval of potential termination benefits under
the Plan
|
49,814,686
|
1,103,822
|
280,879
|
46,862,334
|
7(a).
|
Approval of the issue of Performance Rights to Mr
Tim Goyder
|
50,419,917
|
1,066,848
|
278,379
|
46,296,577
|
7(b).
|
Approval of the issue of Performance Rights to Mr
Alex Dorsch
|
50,564,155
|
922,110
|
278,379
|
46,297,077
|
8(a).
|
Approval of the issue of Options to Mr Alex Dorsch
|
50,487,013
|
988,185
|
289,379
|
46,297,144
|
8(b).
|
Approval of the issue of Options to Mr Morgan Ball
|
50,363,850
|
1,116,823
|
283,904
|
46,297,144
|
8(c).
|
Approval of the issue of Options to Mr Stephen Quin
|
50,372,875
|
1,113,823
|
278,379
|
46,296,644
|
9.
|
Replacement of Constitution
|
96,357,338
|
325,233
|
337,603
|
1,041,547
Alex Dorsch
Managing Director
SOURCE Chalice Gold Mines Limited
For further information: please visit chalicegold.com, or contact: Alex Dorsch, Managing Director, Chalice Gold Mines Limited, +61 8 9322 3960, info@chalicegold.com; Nicholas Read, Principal and Managing Director, Read Corporate Investor Relations, +61 8 9388 1474, info@readcorporate.com.au
