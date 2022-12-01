The two Laurentides-region tourist accommodation businesses obtain a total of $600,000 in funding from CED.

BROWNSBURG-CHATHAM, QC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–‍La Petite‑Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, today announced on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $600,000 in funding for Chalets Spa Nature and Au‑délà du boulot to help them mitigate the economic impacts of the pandemic.

This CED funding, granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, is broken down as follows:

Chalets Spa Nature, which manages seven luxurious tourist residences in the Morin Heights area, is receiving a $500,000 repayable contribution. The business will use the CED funding to build a new chalet and acquire thermotherapy and outdoor equipment, which will allow it to further develop its tourism offer while adopting environmentally responsible practices.

Au-délà du boulot, which provides out‑of-the‑ordinary ecotourism accommodations, is receiving a $100,000 non‑repayable contribution. The CED funding will allow the Brownsburg‍-Chatham business to build a floating cabin and two domes, as well as acquire docks that will be installed on the lakeshore. These additions will help the business increase its tourism offer and pursue its environmentally responsible development.

These projects will help boost tourism in the Laurentides region and attract potential customers to various businesses in the region.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID‑19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"Our government continues to be here for tourism businesses and organizations. Thanks to the support announced today, Chalets Spa Nature and Au‑délà du boulot will be able to better equip themselves going forward. Our support is a key step in recovery efforts aimed at attracting tourists from Canada and around the world so that they can all discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‍–‍La Petite‑Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The tourism industry is a forum that showcases Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. The investments announced today will help the two tourism accommodation businesses in the Laurentides region to look towards the future. The projects by Chalets Spa Nature and Au‑delà du boulot are excellent news for the Laurentides region and its attractiveness!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The Canadian tourism sector continues to be one of the sectors hardest hit by the COVID‑19 pandemic. We will work with businesses and organizations in these difficult times to make sure they get the support they need to deliver innovative products and services and grow and thrive, while making safety the number‑one priority. The Tourism Relief Fund helps businesses adjust so that they can safely welcome back their clients. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector recover from the pandemic and build an economy that works for everyone. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector has recovered as well."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Chalets Spa Nature is proud to have CED as a financial partner to support its growth. This funding is an excellent complement to the significant investments we have had to make to our strategic plan in order to offer high‑end accommodations in the wilderness. CED quickly understood our business issues and was able to offer us financial assistance adapted to our business reality."

David Leblanc, President, Chalets Spa Nature

"We would like to thank CED for its major financial contribution to help us develop our cherished family business. This invaluable assistance allows us to significantly expand our ecotourism offer and increase the number of accommodations from six to nine after barely two years in operation. With this funding from CED, we will be able to offset part of the phenomenal increase in material and labour prices following COVID and accelerate the growth of our business."

Catherine Lafleur, Vice President, Au‑délà du boulot

Quick facts

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7 million from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED, which is responsible for administering the Fund in Quebec .





from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED, which is responsible for administering the Fund in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and al regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

