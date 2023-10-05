Chalet-Seasoned Chicken Nuggets and Chicken Strips are the latest addition to Swiss Chalet's grocery lineup

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Adored by Canadians everywhere, Swiss Chalet has two more reasons for shoppers to fall in love with their iconic chicken. The brand recently introduced Chalet-Seasoned Chicken Strips and Chicken Nuggets to grocery store shelves across Canada, adding two more innovative products to their lineup.

"After 70 years of mastering our craft at Swiss Chalet, we pride ourselves on being the Canadian chicken experts," says Franco Tascione, Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to bring these products to retail and have clearly marked on every box the promise of being made with real ingredients, exactly what Canadians expect from a brand they have trusted for decades."

Made with quality white meat and real ingredients, the nuggets and strips are free of artificial flavours and colours, and contain no preservatives. They're also flavoured with the brand's Signature Chalet spices setting them apart from other pre-packaged chicken products.

"Our chicken nuggets and strips are best paired with loved ones, already proving to be a hit amongst little ones and busy families. We strive to be the most loved family restaurant in Canada and it's products like these that really resonate," adds Beatrice Robertson, Senior Director of Marketing.

Keep an eye out at your local Metro, Sobeys, Foodland, and Calgary Coop stores!

