Chairman Jason Wild Acquires Shares of TerrAscend

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - On November 22, 2019 Jason Wild, Chairman of TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER; OTCQX: TRSSF) ("TerrAscend") acquired for his own account 97,900 shares of TerrAscend at a price of Cdn$3.53 per share. Mr. Wild is the principal of JW Asset Management Inc. which advises JW Funds, (consisting of JW Partners, LP, JW Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., and Pharmaceutical Opportunities Fund, LP 2018). Mr. Wild purchased the shares for investment purposes.

Before the Transaction, JW exercised control or direction over: (a) 3,235,547 common shares of TerrAscend; (b) 63,657.890 PVS convertible into 63,657,890 common shares of TerrAscend; (c) 8,590,908 warrants to acquire 8,590.908 PVS (convertible into 8,590,908 common shares); and (d) 1,000,000 options to acquire 1,000,000 common shares of which 1/3 have vested as of the date hereof, representing 6.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the TerrAscend (60.3% on a partially diluted basis) and 90.5% of the issued and outstanding PVS (91.5% on a partially diluted basis).

As a result of the Transaction, Jason Wild and JW exercise control or direction over: (a) 3,333,447 common shares of TerrAscend; (b) 63,657.890 PVS convertible into 63,657,890 common shares of TerrAscend; (c) 8,590,908 warrants to acquire 8,590.908 PVS (convertible into 8,590,908 common shares); and (d) 1,000,000 options to acquire 1,000,000 common shares of which 1/3 have vested as of the date hereof, representing 6.0485% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the TerrAscend.

SOURCE JW Asset Management LLC

For further information: Jason Klarreich, jklarreich@jwfunds.com TEL: 212 446 5362