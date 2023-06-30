Chadwick BaRoss (Ontario) Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Amaco Construction

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Chadwick BaRoss Ontario Ltd. (CBRO) announced today that it has acquired Toronto-area based Amaco Construction Equipment.

The deal, which takes effect on June 30th, will see Amaco continuing at its operational site, and will see Amaco General Manager Jeff MacDonald and his experienced staff of 16 remaining with CBRO after the deal has closed.

"We are particularly excited to be announcing this new partnership, given that it marks a new phase in Amaco's development. The expanded resources CBRO brings to the table will enable us to better service our customers across the province," explained Jeff MacDonald, General Manager of Amaco. "We are also pleased that we will now be able to carry additional inventory and are excited to share with our customers additional lines we will be taking on" stated Jamie Armstrong, Amaco VP of Sales.

"We are pleased that Jeff, Jaime and the team will be remaining," stated CBRO CEO Yedidia Koschitzky. We look forward to the opportunity to continue working to leverage Amaco's 40 years of experience in Ontario."

About CBRO

Chadwick BaRoss Ontario Ltd. (CBRO) is a Canadian based heavy equipment leasing and sales company, with sister operations in the northeastern United States. CBR's US operations covering Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut have been in business for more than 90 years.

About Amaco

Amaco is one of Ontario's oldest heavy equipment dealers. Founded more than 40 years ago, and based in Mississauga, Amaco provides a wide range of new and used heavy equipment leasing, renting, parts, service, and sales options to serve the needs of the Ontario construction market.

