MONTRÉAL, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the world's largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, today announced the expansion of its global alliance with Google Cloud to advance the responsible, secure and scalable adoption of Gemini Enterprise, the next-generation agentic AI platform that empowers teams to discover, create, share, and run AI agents all in one secure platform.

The enhanced go-to-market collaboration builds on CGI's deep industry understanding and disciplined approach to enabling AI for ROI , which helps clients modernize underlying data foundations, embed AI into complex mission-critical operations, equip talent to drive adoption, and deliver sustainable results. Through the new multi-year agreement, CGI will equip tens of thousands of its consultants and experts with Gemini Enterprise. Additionally, the agreement will feature co-investment in go-to-market initiatives and in supporting rapid internal agentic enablement initiatives, such as joint innovation workshops, training, hackathons and scaling delivery through CGI's global delivery network.

"Our expanded relationship with Google Cloud is about accelerating the delivery of outcomes with Agentic AI--not just pilots--as our clients want AI that is enterprise-grade, secure, reliable and measurable," said Dave Henderson, Chief Technology Officer, CGI. "Today, all CGI Partners around the world use AI tooling to develop and manage systems, together with their clients. And, our proven AI implementation approach remains rooted in practical business transformation, from envisioning the future to architecting the data, re-engineering the workflows, and driving more efficient daily operations. Our alliance partnerships complement this approach and will continue to be one of many investments we make to drive innovation, productivity, and growth for our clients and CGI."

"AI presents an enormous opportunity to transform how work gets done and how businesses are run," said Oliver Parker, Vice President, Global Generative AI Go-To-Market (GTM), Google Cloud. "Through this partnership, Gemini Enterprise will become a front door to AI for CGI and its clients, bringing the best of Google AI to orchestrate complex work across entire organizations."

Utilizing Gemini 3, CGI and its clients will benefit from Google's latest Agentic AI advancements to embed AI across managed IT and business services, scaling generative capabilities while integrating advanced developer tools--such as Antigravity--to accelerate solution delivery. The expanded integration of Gemini Enterprise follows CGI's successful deployment of Google Code Assist, which is advancing AI-powered software development across the company.

CGI's global alliance strategy features partnerships with over 150 technology companies. The company's approach ensures CGI consultants and professionals remain independent and agile in selecting the best solutions to meet each client's unique needs in terms of technology stack and other business requirements, such as addressing digital sovereignty.

