Securing and modernizing Sweden's power grid to meet present and future demands

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has been selected by Svenska kraftnät (the Swedish national transmission system operator) for a new multi-year framework agreement. The agreement covers the delivery of IT consulting services in areas including architecture, leadership, and security – vital capabilities for enhancing Sweden's electricity transmission capacity and building a resilient energy infrastructure.

"Contributing to reinforcing the digital foundation of one of Sweden's most critical public infrastructures is both a responsibility and an opportunity we embrace fully. We look forward to collaborating with Svenska kraftnät to develop solutions that not only meet today's demands but also shape tomorrow's energy infrastructure," says Rakesh Kapoor, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader for CGI in Stockholm and Central Sweden. "By combining our global expertise with a strong local presence, we aim to help build an energy system that is even more secure, accessible, and future‑ready."

Svenska kraftnät manages and develops Sweden's national electricity transmission grid, which includes approximately 16,000 km of power lines, around 175 transformer and switching stations, and several critical international interconnections. With planned investments totaling SEK 210 billion through 2035, the agency plays a pivotal role in ensuring a robust, sustainable, and competitive power system. The scope of this mission presents substantial challenges – from meeting escalating energy demand to driving the energy transition in close coordination with Nordic and European partners.

With this agreement, CGI reinforces its leading position in Sweden's Energy & Utilities sector – both in consulting services and system solutions. Notably, CGI has deployed its proprietary AgileDX™ platform for central data integration across several European electricity markets – offering an efficient, secure, and scalable solution for managing energy data between stakeholders. The company also brings deep experience in aiding government agencies, public entities, and private sector clients in the energy field with digitalization, information security, and technological transformation initiatives.

