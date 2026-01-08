Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for both Global Capability Center (GCC) set-up and transformation capabilities in India.

These recognitions highlight CGI's end-to-end GCC support aligned to clients' strategic priorities. Through flexible frameworks, skilled talent, and specialized Centers of Excellence, CGI helps clients establish, scale, and modernize GCCs, transforming them into agile, innovation-driven hubs that accelerate digital transformation, enable AI-integrated operations, and drive global agility at scale.

"In India, we are uniquely positioned to help clients unlock the full potential of their GCCs--from operational excellence to large-scale transformation. This recognition by Everest Group reflects our skilled talent and world-class delivery capabilities in India, helping organizations accelerate digital transformation, scale AI-powered operations and strengthen resilience at scale," said Rakesh Aerath, President, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI.

Insights from CGI's annual global proprietary research reveal that organizations are pursuing a dual agenda of balancing innovation and growth with efficiency and cost control. In line with this, many organizations plan to invest in establishing and expanding their technology operations centers as part of digital transformation priorities.

"This recognition highlights CGI's two decades of helping clients build outcome-driven, AI-enabled GCCs. By combining our proximity model with managed services, we help clients treat the GCC as an extension of their enterprise, aligned to business priorities and delivering measurable outcomes from the outset," said Amar Aswatha, Senior Vice-President, Global Business Engineering, CGI.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessments benchmark service providers on capability and market impact, drawing on provider inputs, client feedback, and industry data. For GCCs, the framework evaluates a provider's ability to support the full lifecycle, from setup to operational excellence and strategic transformation.

About Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a trusted, fact-based framework that evaluates service providers, technology vendors, and solutions across global markets. Each assessment measures two key dimensions: market impact, which reflects adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, and vision and capability, which gauges innovation, delivery footprint, and strategic direction. Providers are categorized as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants, with Star Performers recognized for year-over-year improvement. These insights help enterprises make confident sourcing decisions and enable providers to benchmark their strengths against industry peers. For more information, visit www.everestgrp.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For more information: Investors: Kevin Linder, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 905-973-8363; Global Media: Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Manager, Global Media and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 438-468-9118; Asia Pacific Media: Neha Kothari, Director, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]