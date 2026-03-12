Stock Market Symbols

Certification recognizes CGI Strata Enterprise as a major player in collections and recoveries decisioning, including AI and statistical models

MONTRÉAL, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, announced that its IP-embedded Strata Enterprise solution has been awarded Arum Approved System certification following an independent review by Arum Global, one of the UK's leading independent advisory firms in collections and revenue management.

CGI's Strata Enterprise powers decision strategy design and execution across loan origination, credit and fraud decisioning, as well as collections and debt recovery. These capabilities are delivered through CGI Credit Studio, a leading cloud-native credit life cycle platform.

"Following completion of the review, I am pleased to confirm that CGI's Strata Enterprise has exceeded the Arum Global benchmark and has been awarded the Arum Approved System certification," said Jaime Lockey, Consultant, Arum Global. "Across the review, we were consistently impressed by Strata Enterprise's flexibility and suitability for complex collections and debt recovery use cases."

"With our Strata Enterprise solution, clients are driving faster collections and recoveries, making stronger origination and credit decisions, and leveraging predictive intelligence seamlessly across channels," said Kelly DeForest, Vice-President, Intellectual Property, Retail Lending, CGI. "Arum Global's certification underscores the credibility of CGI's Strata Enterprise, giving clients added confidence in their ability to manage and continuously improve decisioning with transparency and control."

As a foundational element within CGI's IP portfolio, Strata Enterprise enables clients to make consistent, data-based decisions at scale by turning business policy, customer data and predictive insights into actionable strategies that teams can monitor and improve upon. In its review, Arum Global identified strengths that help organizations improve speed, control and confidence in decision-making, including:

Governed decisioning that supports predictive models, including AI and statistical models, while keeping decisions transparent and explainable;

including AI and statistical models, while keeping decisions transparent and explainable; Decision transparency and optimization , including simulation and champion–challenger testing, with visibility into what decisions were made and why;

, including simulation and champion–challenger testing, with visibility into what decisions were made and why; "One engine, any platform" deployment flexibility , from mainframe and batch processing to cloud and real-time APIs, helping organizations modernize without forced migrations; and

, from mainframe and batch processing to cloud and real-time APIs, helping organizations modernize without forced migrations; and Business-led strategy design, enabling non-technical users to create and manage strategies without coding, with technical extensibility when required.

Arum Global also cited operational strengths, including high-speed decisioning, scalability in cloud environments and robust integration options.

Arum Global reviewed CGI's Strata Enterprise holistically from a capability perspective, with particular emphasis on complex collections and debt recovery use cases. As the decision engine embedded in CGI Credit Studio, Strata Enterprise helps organizations apply governed decision strategies across key stages of the consumer credit life cycle.

About Arum Global

Arum Global is an independent advisory firm focused on debt collections and recoveries, helping organizations improve their technology, strategy and operational performance. It also reviews collections technology and awards Arum Approved System certification to solutions that meet global industry needs, supported by practical recommendations for optimization.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

