CGI reports director election results

CGI Inc.

Jan 27, 2021, 21:55 ET

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. via live audio webcast.

All 16 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:

Votes for

Votes withheld

%

%

Alain Bouchard

95.08%

4.92%

George A. Cope

99.30%

0.70%

Paule Doré

94.53%

5.47%

Julie Godin

97.85%

2.15%

Serge Godin

97.90%

2.10%

Timothy J. Hearn

97.03%

2.97%

André Imbeau

98.27%

1.73%

Gilles Labbé

99.46%

0.54%

Michael B. Pedersen

99.62%

0.38%

Stephen S. Poloz

99.69%

0.31%

Mary Powell

99.63%

0.37%

Alison C. Reed

99.62%

0.38%

Michael E. Roach

98.47%

1.53%

George D. Schindler

99.54%

0.46%

Kathy N. Waller

99.54%

0.46%

Joakim Westh

98.65%

1.35%

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2020 reported revenue of C$12.16 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

For further information: Investors: Maher Yaghi, Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1-514-415-3651; Media: Sébastien Barangé, Vice-President, Media and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 514-841-3354

