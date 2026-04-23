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MONTRÉAL, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, announced that it has achieved the following recertifications for its global operation capabilities:

SAP S/4HANA operations and works with RISE with SAP

SAP BTP operations and works with RISE with SAP

These recertifications highlight CGI's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality managed SAP services and operations across regions, including services aligned with RISE with SAP. CGI's SAP-based services help clients reduce operational risk, improve performance and efficiency and scale transformation with greater predictability. This also builds on CGI's SAP alliance relationship momentum, including its recent AWS SAP Competency Partner status which highlights CGI's expertise in modernizing mission-critical SAP workloads with AI-enabled cloud solutions.

"Running SAP at enterprise scale requires a partner with proven capabilities, delivery discipline and the ability to innovate securely, including through the integration of AI to deliver tangible outcomes," said Didier Thérond, President, CGI France operations, and Global Executive Sponsor for CGI's partnership with SAP. "These global recertifications reinforce CGI's end-to-end SAP capabilities, including AI-enabled services, helping clients operate mission-critical systems with confidence and advance their modernization and cloud strategies."

"CGI remains a trusted partner in our SAP Operations Partner program, consistently demonstrating a structured and disciplined approach to certification," said Rudolf Scheipers, VP, Head of SAP Operations Partner Certification, SAP Partner Innovation Lifecycle Services. "These recertifications highlight the company's mature operating model and commitment to the high standards we expect globally, ensuring clients running SAP environments can rely on consistent, secure, and efficient operations."

CGI's global alliance strategy features partnerships with more than 150 technology companies and supports its local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network. Through its SAP alliance, CGI helps organizations accelerate innovation, deploy and manage SAP solutions globally, and deliver industry-specific business outcomes with rapid, scalable, and AI-enabled cloud and ERP services.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For more information: Investors: Kevin Linder, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 905-973-8363; Global Media: Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Manager, Global Media and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 438-468-9118