MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest business and IT consulting firms, has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Professional Services Providers for Retailers 2024 Vendor Assessment*.

"CGI stands out with its culture and relationships. Its proximity model places project leaders and team members close to client team leaders in real-world space," said Leslie Hand, Group Vice President for IDC Retail Insights.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "CGI is committed to its local, personal connections between the local team leaders and its clients, resulting in long-term, trusted partnerships." The IDC MarketScape suggests clients "consider CGI when looking to form a relationship with a company that has a strategic understanding of retail's competitive environment and digital solutions to help you steward the management of your IT systems and can manage large portions of your retail business, such as customer support centers, and getting to know your systems in detail over time."

"Being recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape report highlights CGI's ability to drive tangible and trusted business outcomes to accelerate our retail clients' digital transformation and improve their customers' experience. As retailers face ongoing cost pressures, our deep industry expertise and comprehensive portfolio of digitization services and solutions enable us to deliver greater value for our clients whilst empowering their employees," said Christian Haeger, Vice President and CGI Global Industry Lead for Retail and Consumer Services.

Haeger added: "According to CGI's most recent annual global proprietary research, improving profitability is a key business priority in the retail industry. To increase margins to invest in transformation and growth initiatives, organizations need to combine a strong data strategy with artificial intelligence to optimize operations, improve the customer experience and enhance supply chain agility. CGI's partnership approach to digital transformation helps our clients continue delivering on their brand promise."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organisations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

* IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Professional Services Providers for Retailers 2024 Vendor Assessment (#US51168224), September 2024

