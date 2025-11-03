Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced its positioning as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI Services for State and Local Government 2025 Vendor Assessment.*

The IDC MarketScape noted, "From a technology perspective, CGI is specifically embedding AI directly into its platforms rather than bolting it on later. Its responsible AI framework emphasizes human oversight, transparency, and compliance with regulatory standards, with participation in oversight organizations such as the EU AI Commission and Canada's Federal AI Council."

By offering responsible AI governance, embedded AI capabilities, and an outcome-based delivery model, CGI delivers AI-integrated platforms and consulting services that help governments modernize and transform operations, strengthen compliance, and improve outcomes for citizens and communities.

"At CGI, we help governments responsibly harness AI to deliver smarter, more accessible, and efficient public services. Our work is focused on helping agencies use AI to enhance decision-making, improve citizen outcomes, and build greater trust in digital government," said Tim Hurlebaus, President and Chief Operating Officer, CGI. "We believe our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects the strength of our global expertise, deep public sector understanding and partnerships, and our commitment to advancing AI in ways that deliver measurable value to the citizens that governments around the world serve."

The IDC MarketScape report identifies five key strengths for CGI:

Government domain expertise. CGI brings nearly five decades of experience, with 500+ ERP implementations, 22 state Advantage clients, and dedicated solutions purpose-built for fund accounting and human services.

CGI brings nearly five decades of experience, with 500+ ERP implementations, 22 state Advantage clients, and dedicated solutions purpose-built for fund accounting and human services. Responsible AI governance. Its Responsible AI framework emphasizes guardrails not roadblocks, with human-in-the-loop oversight, transparent governance dashboards, and embedded compliance controls.

Its Responsible AI framework emphasizes guardrails not roadblocks, with human-in-the-loop oversight, transparent governance dashboards, and embedded compliance controls. Embedded AI. AI is built into all CGI government platforms -- from Samantha (an AI-driven virtual assistant in Advantage) to predictive analytics for fraud detection -- reducing reliance on retrofitted or generic models.

AI is built into all CGI government platforms -- from Samantha (an AI-driven virtual assistant in Advantage) to predictive analytics for detection -- reducing reliance on retrofitted or generic models. Strategic partnerships. CGI co-develops with Salesforce, Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, and AWS, aligning product road maps and leveraging platform-native AI (e.g., Salesforce Agentforce, Snowflake ML) for faster delivery.

CGI co-develops with Salesforce, Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, and AWS, aligning product road maps and leveraging platform-native AI (e.g., Salesforce Agentforce, Snowflake ML) for faster delivery. Outcome-driven models. CGI uses AI LaunchPad and A3F frameworks to co-create, test, and accelerate adoption. Projects are frequently outcome-based, tying value to measurable ROI (e.g., weeks saved in BI reporting via AskData).

"We believe this IDC MarketScape recognition highlights the value of CGI's integrated AI approach, where responsible governance, embedded intelligence, and outcome-driven delivery come together to modernize government operations. By embedding AI responsibly across our business solutions, services and delivery models, we help agencies not only increase efficiency and compliance but also make data-driven decisions that help innovate and improve services for citizens and communities," said Dave Henderson, Chief Technology Officer, CGI.

The IDC MarketScape noted to consider CGI when, "Security and compliance are top concerns. CGI delivers solutions that are FedRAMP High and GovRAMP-certified, offering end-to-end audit readiness and security controls aligned with public sector regulations."

"State and local governments are seeking AI solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, and enhance citizen services. The IDC MarketScape shows that vendors such as CGI are addressing these needs by embedding AI directly into purpose-built platforms, combining local delivery models with integrated governance frameworks, and enabling measurable operational outcomes," said Alison Brooks, Ph.D., Research Vice President, IDC's Worldwide Smart Cities and Public Safety.

IDC MarketScape also highlights, "A core tenet of CGI's go-to-market strategy is its 'metro market' model -- maintaining a distributed presence across over 80 U.S. locations to ensure public sector clients receive localized support complemented by global scale. This approach gives CGI the agility of a local provider with the backing of an international enterprise."

The IDC MarketScape research assessed 18 worldwide AI services providers. IDC defines AI services as project oriented, managed services, and support services aimed at designing, implementing and operating AI platforms and applications and state/local governments as civilian departments delivering public administration missions, as described by NAICS code 92 and NACE code 84 (Section O), operating at the state and local level.

