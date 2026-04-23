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Solution brings AI into production using AWS Bedrock to help handle high-volume financial customer service requests across the S Group

HELSINKI, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has implemented a multi-agent AI solution built on AWS Bedrock for SOK Finance to bring AI into production use in financial administration and customer service. The solution significantly accelerates processes such as invoice copy requests and due date changes, improving efficiency and consistency compared with previous manual handling.

The solution was deployed in SOK Finance's Palveluässä service center, which provides financial management and payroll services for the S Group, a customer-owned Finnish network of retail and service companies with approximately 2,000 outlets.

"Service centers handle a high volume of routine tasks, and we see AI agents offering significant potential to automate them. We wanted to test new technology in real processes and explore how AI can support service center work. CGI's experts listened to our needs and built the solution in close collaboration with us," said Aki Okkonen, Head of Shared Service Center, SOK Finance.

While many organizations are still piloting AI solutions, the collaboration between SOK Finance and CGI has moved this solution into production use, demonstrating how AI can deliver value in day-to-day financial service operations.

"In this solution, AI agents process incoming customer service messages, retrieve required data from backend systems and automatically execute parts of the process. This improves workflow consistency and efficiency. At the same time, our experts can focus on cases that require human judgment and service," said Mervi Koponen, Director of Development, SOK Finance.

CGI was responsible for the design, implementation and deployment of the solution, as well as its integration with SOK Finance's key systems.

"Many AI initiatives remain at the pilot stage, but real business value is achieved when solutions become part of everyday operations. SOK Finance has been a frontrunner in this respect: the multi-agent solution built on AWS Bedrock was successfully deployed into production, demonstrating how AI can be applied in a practical way to strengthen financial administration customer service," said Katja Vuokila, Director, Consulting Services responsible for the delivery at CGI.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For more information: Investors, Kevin Linder, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 905-973-8363; Global Media, Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Manager, Global Media and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 438-468-9118; Local Media, Kia Yliperttula, Communications Director, CGI Finland, [email protected], +358 40 579 5913