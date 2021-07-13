Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) signed a full managed IT services contract with the international life sciences firm Nexelis. Through the agreement, Nexelis will leverage CGI's global scale, best practices in IT modernization, and approach to accelerate business transformation.

Following the successful launch of a managed security services platform, CGI developed a three-year IT strategy to support Nexelis' rapid growth. This IT transformation roadmap includes the delivery of full managed services for the company's core IT infrastructure and a portfolio of enterprise applications. Nexelis' first transformation priorities are the upgrade and international rollout of Infrastructure Managed Services (IMS) and a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

"We believe that success in our field is best achieved by a fusion of scientific discipline, human agility and client partnership," said Benoit Bouche, Nexelis CEO. "CGI's proven and comprehensive managed IT services will allow us to focus on science, which is what we do best, while giving us a competitive advantage through the advancement of our IT modernization and the digitization of our business and IT workflows."

"As Nexelis' trusted advisor and partner of choice, CGI brings years of in-the-field experience in managing both security and core business processes in life sciences and other sectors," said Guy Vigeant, President of CGI's operations in Canada. "We look forward to helping Nexelis build a more secure IT infrastructure as well as a solid portfolio of enterprise applications to drive its business agility, performance and growth."

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

With an unrivaled expertise in immunology, 5 operating sites in North America and Europe, and a translational offer of services covering the needs of the pharmaceutical industry from the lead selection stage to late clinical stage, Nexelis is a leading provider of assay development and advanced laboratory testing services in the infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, and oncology fields. Our versatile team of scientists, working with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, were instrumental in the development, qualification, validation, and large-scale sample testing of assays that supported the FDA filing of almost 100 new molecular entities, including blockbuster vaccines and biologics, anti-viral drugs, immunotherapy, gene and cell therapy products.

