Recognition highlights CGI's success in delivering business value and AI-powered outcomes for clients

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the world's largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, has been named European Channel Partner of the Year by Informatica, a global leader in enterprise cloud data management.

This marks the second consecutive year that CGI has earned the recognition, reflecting the company's sustained delivery excellence across Europe in helping clients generate measurable business value using Informatica's market-leading solutions for intelligent data management and accelerated AI readiness.

"Earning Partner of the Year for the second year is a meaningful recognition of our approach to helping clients drive business outcomes from AI. I'm incredibly proud of our teams across Europe who prove every day that when deep expertise meets industry knowledge and strong collaboration, great things happen," said Dirk de Groot, President for CGI's operations in Scandinavia, Northwest and Central-East Europe.

"CGI is a long-standing Informatica partner, proactively engaging with our joint customers to modernize their data ecosystems to deliver real business value for data and AI programs," said Arcène Goossens, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partners EMEA-LATAM at Informatica from Salesforce.

Informatica's Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners that demonstrate excellence in customer success, innovation and execution, helping organizations turn data and AI ambitions into real business outcomes. The award is shared across CGI teams in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands, highlighting a broad, pan-European collaboration and consistent client impact.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

