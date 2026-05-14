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CGI recognized for end-to-end GCC design, setup and transformation capabilities, for delivering scalable, AI-powered and value-driven GCCs

BENGALURU, India, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced it was named a Leader in the Design and Setup quadrant and a Rising Star in the Optimization and Enhancement quadrant in the ISG Provider Lens® Global Capability Center (GCC) Services 2026 report.

Published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, the report evaluates service providers that support enterprises across the GCC lifecycle, from strategy and setup to optimization and transformation. For CGI, this recognition reflects its ability to help enterprises build AI-powered, value-driven GCCs that go beyond traditional execution models.

CGI's dual recognition reflects its strong execution capabilities across the GCC lifecycle. In the Design and Setup quadrant, ISG recognizes CGI's expertise in delivering large-scale GCC programs with speed and structural integrity, leveraging deep client relationships, disciplined governance frameworks and flexible engagement models, including build-operate-transfer (BOT) and joint ventures. CGI's client-first, end-to-end delivery approach enables enterprises to accelerate decision-making, reduce setup complexity and establish scalable, future-ready global delivery centers.

"CGI's recognition as a leader by ISG reflects our ability to deliver end-to-end GCC capabilities that help clients move beyond traditional execution to build AI-powered, value-driven innovation hubs. With our proximity-led relationships and deep expertise spanning strategy, governance and technology enablement, we help organizations align their GCCs more closely with business priorities and deliver measurable outcomes at scale," said Gopal Chhetri, Senior Vice-President and GCC Business Leader, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

The report also positions CGI as a Rising Star in the Optimization and Enhancement quadrant, highlighting its growing momentum in helping organizations evolve their GCCs into strategic hubs that deliver enterprise-wide value by leveraging AI-powered platforms, industry-specific solutions and outcome-based delivery models. CGI's approach enables clients to transition from traditional shared services to innovation-driven centers that support global operations and digital transformation at scale.

"CGI's strength in the GCC market comes from its deep client relationships, structured approach, and proximity-led model, helping enterprises set up, evolve, and scale GCCs with strong domain expertise and long-term delivery stability," said Gaurang Pagdi, Lead Analyst, ISG Provider Lens®.

As enterprises pivot from cost arbitrage to value creation, CGI, a trusted partner, is enabling GCC transformation through outcome-driven innovation centers that accelerate value realization and maximize investment impact.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Information Services Group (ISG)

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. Founded in 2006, ISG is a trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, sourcing advisory, managed governance and operations, and market intelligence. ISG is recognized for its proprietary research, deep understanding of provider ecosystems and extensive industry expertise. Through its ISG Provider Lens® research series, the firm delivers data-driven insights and independent evaluations of service providers, helping enterprises make informed sourcing and strategic decisions. With a global team of over 1,600 professionals, ISG combines market data, advisory experience and real-world insights to help organizations maximize the value of their technology investments and accelerate business growth. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For more information: Investors, Kevin Linder, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 905-973-8363; Global Media, Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Manager, Global Media and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 438-468-9118; Local Media, Neha Kothari, Director, Marketing and Communications, CGI - Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, [email protected]