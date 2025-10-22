Stock Market Symbols

Acquisition will accelerate CGI's expansion in Poland and deepen the company's presence in the public sector

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced that its wholly owned Polish subsidiary, CGI Information Systems and Management Consultants (Polska) sp. z o.o. has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Comarch Polska SA, a subsidiary of Comarch SA, specializing in IT solutions for public administration. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Once the acquisition of Comarch Polska SA is complete, more than 460 IT and business consulting professionals will join CGI, growing the firm's presence in Poland and the Baltic States to approximately 1,500 professionals.

"CGI and Comarch Polska share entrepreneurial roots, with both companies founded to deliver on the promise of technological innovation, and built through close collaboration with clients," said François Boulanger, CGI President and CEO. "Upon completion, the merger enables CGI to strengthen the depth of our public sector expertise, bring our global expertise to clients, and accelerate growth in Poland, one of Europe's most digitally advanced regions."

Comarch has been delivering software and IT service solutions for the public administration sector since 1993. Its key offerings include ERP solutions, tools for digital process and document management, as well as consulting and managed services. The acquisition of Comarch Polska SA will strengthen CGI's public sector expertise, enable knowledge transfer, and support the implementation of CGI's intellectual property for the benefit of public administration agencies across the country.

"The acquisition of Comarch Polska by CGI demonstrates that the solutions developed by Comarch are not only innovative but also competitive on international markets," Comarch CEO Jarosław Mikos said. "It is also proof of the maturity of our teams and the effectiveness of our business model, which combines technology, expertise and a partnership-driven approach to clients. For the remaining Comarch sectors, this is a signal to further strengthen our key business lines and to develop new technologies with an even stronger focus on innovation, stability, and long-term value for our clients."

"Through our acquisition of Comarch Polska SA, we will deliver comprehensive digital and business transformation offerings for social security, health, and agricultural agencies, as well as other mission areas of the public sector. Furthermore, by leveraging CGI's expertise in AI, we open up new opportunities to enhance public services and strengthen the effectiveness of state administration," added Bartłomiej Nieścierowicz, Senior Vice-President and Leader for CGI in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

"Joining CGI opens up new opportunities for growth, allowing us to strengthen our services and deliver even greater value to our clients. Working with a global organization that combines local presence with technological leadership provides our team with opportunities to develop within an international environment," said Tomasz Matysik, Director of the Public Sector, Comarch.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 93,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable United States safe harbours. All such forward-looking information and statements are made and disclosed in reliance upon the safe harbour provisions of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information and statements include all information and statements regarding CGI's intentions, plans, expectations, beliefs, objectives, future performance, and strategy, as well as any other information or statements that relate to future events or circumstances and which do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts. Forward-looking information and statements often but not always use words such as "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "foresee", "plan", "predict", "project", "aim", "seek", "strive", "potential", "continue", "target", "may", "might", "could", "should", and similar expressions and variations thereof. These information and statements are based on our perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other assumptions, both general and specific, that we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Such information and statements are, however, by their very nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, of which many are beyond the control of CGI, and which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from our expectations expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not restricted to: risks related to the market such as the level of business activity of our clients, which is affected by economic and political conditions, additional external risks (such as pandemics, armed conflict, climate-related issues and inflation) and our ability to negotiate new contracts; risks related to our industry such as competition and our ability to develop and expand our services, to penetrate new markets, and to protect our intellectual property rights; risks related to our business such as risks associated with our growth strategy, including the integration of new operations, financial and operational risks inherent in worldwide operations, foreign exchange risks, income tax laws and other tax programs, the termination, modification, delay or suspension of our contractual agreements, our expectations regarding future revenue resulting from bookings and backlog, our ability to attract and retain qualified employees, to negotiate favourable contractual terms, to deliver our services and to collect receivables, to disclose, manage and implement environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and standards, and to achieve ESG commitments and targets, including without limitation, our commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, as well as the reputational and financial risks attendant to cybersecurity breaches and other incidents, and financial risks such as liquidity needs and requirements, maintenance of financial ratios, interest rate fluctuations and the discontinuation of major interest rate benchmarks and changes in creditworthiness and credit ratings; as well as other risks identified or incorporated by reference in this press release, in CGI's annual MD&A and in other documents that we make public, including our filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators (on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (on EDGAR at www.sec.gov). Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and CGI disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. While we believe that our assumptions on which these forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based were reasonable as at the date of this press release, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking information or statements. Furthermore, readers are reminded that forward-looking information and statements are presented for the sole purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook as well as our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Further information on the risks that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations may be found in the section titled Risk Environment of CGI's annual MD&A, which is incorporated by reference in this cautionary statement. We also caution readers that the above-mentioned risks and the risks disclosed in CGI's annual MD&A and other documents and filings are not the only ones that could affect us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial could also have a material adverse effect on our financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation.

For more information: Kevin Linder, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 905-973-8363; Global Media: Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], +1 438-468-9118