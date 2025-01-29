Stock Market Symbols

Acquisition will accelerate CGI's UK-wide expansion, deepening the firm's presence across key commercial industry sectors as well as public sector

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the signature of a share purchase agreement on January 29, 2025, to acquire BJSS, a UK-based technology and engineering consultancy known for its innovative IT solutions, software engineering expertise and delivery excellence. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in February 2025.

More than 2,400 highly skilled consultants and professionals will join CGI, deepening the company's operations across the UK in key industry sectors such as retail, health, government, financial services and energy & utilities.

Founded in 1993, BJSS is one of the UK's largest independent IT and software engineering consultancies. The company partners with clients to deliver large-scale high-quality software systems and address complex technology challenges through services such as technology strategy and delivery, customer experience design, managed services, software engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), data and insights, cloud and platform solutions, and cybersecurity services.

"BJSS has a well-earned reputation for delivering exceptional value to its clients, driven by technical excellence and innovative thinking," said Tara McGeehan, President of CGI's UK and Australia operations. "By joining forces, we will strengthen our ability to help clients across the private and public sectors achieve measurable outcomes, such as driving efficiencies, improving customer experiences and generating business growth."

McGeehan added, "Our companies share a strong cultural alignment and pride in helping clients solve complex challenges to deliver value. BJSS employees will benefit from CGI's ownership culture, which empowers all employees to become company owners and actively shape our future direction, whilst providing an enjoyable and collaborative working environment where they can fulfil their career potential."

Glynn Robinson, BJSS Chairman commented: "Joining CGI represents an exciting new chapter for BJSS. Both CGI and BJSS share a commitment to sustainability, employee engagement and long-term client relationships. Together, we can leverage our complementary strengths to deliver even greater value for our clients while creating new opportunities for our talented team."

Upon successful completion of the acquisition, CGI will have operations across 26 locations in the UK, enabling our consultants to partner with clients through a proximity-based model, while drawing on the support of the company's broad international presence and wide range of services to deliver value.

