LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has completed its previously announced acquisition of BJSS, a leading UK-based technology and engineering consultancy. The acquisition aligns with CGI's strategy to expand its consulting-led services and drive innovation in cloud, AI, data analytics, and software engineering for commercial and public sector clients.

"We are really pleased to welcome all of the new joiners from BJSS, whose deep expertise in digital engineering enhances CGI's collective ability to deliver industry-leading technology solutions and advisory services to clients across the UK," said Tara McGeehan, President, CGI UK & Australia. "With the integration of BJSS's deep technical expertise and strong market presence, CGI continues to strengthen its ability to help clients navigate complex digital transformations, accelerate innovation and achieve measurable outcomes aligned with their strategic goals."

BJSS's 2,400 professionals will bring complementary skills and experience to CGI's global network of 91,000 consultants and professionals, bringing the number of CGI employees located in the UK to over 8,500. The integration of BJSS into CGI's UK operations will enable expanded service offerings and deeper collaboration with clients, particularly in the retail, financial services, healthcare, energy, and public sectors.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

