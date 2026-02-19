Stock Market Symbols

New partnership combines IT consulting and systems integration with leading network and control system solutions

ESCHBORN, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, and Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, are further expanding their strategic partnership to support energy suppliers in the DACH region with sustainable end-to-end solutions.

The transition to renewable energy, the digitization of networks and growing regulatory complexity are creating both challenges and new opportunities for the energy market. CGI's deep industry expertise, combined with Schneider Electric's solutions, supports energy suppliers in responding to these evolving demands.

Building on decades of successful collaboration, CGI and Schneider Electric are extending their trusted partnership to German-speaking countries. Under the agreement, Schneider Electric provides solutions for grid operations and planning, including Advanced Distribution Management systems (ADMS) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). CGI brings established energy sector expertise, leading software implementation and system integration, and supports energy suppliers as a managed services partner.

AI will play a critical role in future transformation projects at energy suppliers. In the energy sector, the growing adoption of AI-based solutions is creating additional value through process optimization, cost efficiencies and improved sustainability.

"We have been working in a wide variety of roles at major energy companies for over 30 years. Together with Schneider Electric, we are now creating an innovative offering for the German-speaking energy market that combines technological excellence with deep industry knowledge," said Stefan Becker, President of Germany operations, CGI. "Our end-to-end solutions will help energy companies successfully navigate the dynamic changes that come with strict regulations."

"The new partnership with CGI in the DACH region will enable us to translate our solutions even more effectively into measurable client value," adds Caroline Pim, Vice-President Power Systems DACH Region at Schneider Electric. "With this deeper collaboration, CGI and Schneider Electric are underscoring their shared goal of supporting energy suppliers in the secure, efficient and sustainable transformation of their networks."

CGI and Schneider Electric are also working closely together in the Digitopia Business Hub of Eurelectric, the European electricity industry association. The Digitopia forum brings together digital experts from the energy sector, from electricity suppliers to technology companies, to share experiences and discuss common challenges. AI will be one of the key topics in 2026, with applications that accelerate decarbonization and electrification, improve system efficiency, and support the energy transition.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy technology, driving efficiency and sustainability through the electrification, automation, and digitalization of industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and networks to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, improving performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes smart products, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert consulting. With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is regularly ranked among the world's most sustainable companies. Website: www.se.com

