MONTRÉAL, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) and LocalTapiola, one of the largest insurance and financial services companies in Finland, have extended their long-term strategic partnership for an additional five years as LocalTapiola advances its comprehensive business transformation program. Under the new contract, valued at CAD 284 million, CGI will apply new technologies to help LocalTapiola generate cost savings and drive operational efficiency. CGI also will continue to provide development and maintenance services for the majority of information systems within LocalTapiola's insurance business.

"LocalTapiola's partnership with CGI has led to a successful transformation journey over the past several years, so continuing our collaboration is a natural step for us," said LocalTapiola's Executive Vice-President Esa Tihilä. "Through this journey, our operations and our ability to serve customers have significantly improved."

"We have had the honor of serving as a trusted partner to LocalTapiola for more than 10 years," said Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President of CGI´s operations in Finland, Poland, and the Baltics. "Over this timeframe, we worked closely with LocalTapiola to advance its overall digital transformation program, one of the largest in Finland. CGI's combination of deep understanding of LocalTapiola's business and systems serves as a foundation for this digital transformation progress and we look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality, innovative services and technologies through this new contract extension."

CGI is the partner and expert of choice for P&C and life insurers, brokers, and agents across the globe, including 7 of the top 10 global insurers and 200+ clients worldwide. The company's 3,500 insurance industry professionals deliver end-to-end services and solutions that help insurers accelerate their ROI-based digitization priorities across all areas of their business, including people, processes and technology. To learn more, visit cgi.com.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

