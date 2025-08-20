Stock Market Symbols

CGI to leverage global retail expertise to deliver tangible outcomes for Kesko

HELSINKI, Finland, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, and retail services company Kesko have signed an agreement for a strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation. The partnership covers a wide range of IT services, including end-user services, capacity and cloud services, as well as integrations. In addition, CGI will support the K Group retail network in digital development initiatives.

"K Group's goal is to be a forerunner in digital services within the retail sector. In the competitive bidding process, our aim was to find a partner with the best capability to support our business growth and development by leveraging the newest technologies efficiently. The development of automation and AI-based solutions plays a significant role in renewing our business and improving productivity. CGI's strong international expertise combined with local presence convinced us of the company's ability to support us in achieving our objectives," says Arto Hiltunen, CIO at Kesko.

"The current trend in the IT sector is that forerunner companies like Kesko are now building strategic collaboration models in which partners participate closely in business development and growth as shared goals and risks. We thank Kesko for the trust in forming a genuine and deep partnership, where the achievement of strategic goals is guided by joint metrics and investments," says Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President, CGI Finland, Poland and Baltics.

CGI helps retail, consumer and services organizations leverage AI and data-driven strategies to boost profitability by delivering friction-free omnichannel customer experiences, enhancing supply chain agility, streamlining store operations, advancing sustainable transformation, and optimizing IT investments. Read more: cgi.com/en/retail-consumer-services

