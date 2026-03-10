Stock Market Symbols

AI-supported project to strengthen Sodankylä Supersite's role as a globally recognized space research center, enhancing satellite observation reliability

HELSINKI, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has partnered with the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) to collaborate on a European Space Agency (ESA)-funded initiative to advance Arctic satellite measurements' science and reliability. As part of the project, CGI will develop an information system supporting FMI's Sodankylä Supersite, one of the world's most significant research centers, helping scientists use measurement data more efficiently for environmental monitoring and climate research.

The project will support the global scientific community by improving access to traceable reference data used to calibrate and validate satellite instruments, strengthening confidence in satellite-derived observations of the Arctic region.

"Our Sodankylä Supersite provides unique insights into the interactions between the Earth's surface, ecosystems, atmosphere and near space," said Hannakaisa Lindqvist, Finnish Meteorological Institute. "Our primary goal is to produce high-quality, traceable reference data for the calibration and validation of satellite instruments. The data is also used as a testing platform for future satellite products and services. Satellite observations over the Arctic region offer critical information on the impacts of climate change at high latitudes. This ESA-funded research project and our collaboration with CGI enhance our ability to verify satellite-derived data, thereby strengthening the scientific reliability of Arctic research."

"CGI brings decades of experience in the development of space systems. With a design-led approach, CGI will deliver an information system supported by AI that can process large volumes of satellite data efficiently and securely," said Hannu Kämäri, Vice-President Consulting Expert responsible for CGI's Space & Geo Center of Excellence. "This project is an excellent example of how technological expertise and scientific goals can be combined to deliver societal value. We are proud to contribute to solutions that support global climate science and build digital capabilities that matter."

CGI partners with space agencies and commercial organizations worldwide to deliver mission and ground systems, Earth observation data platforms, and secure digital services that convert satellite data into operational insight. Through a local relationship model backed by a global delivery network, CGI delivers programs from design through to operations. Learn more about CGI's work in the space sector.

