PARIS, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has signed a 10-year managed IT services contract with FashionCube, which unites six leading fashion brands in the European market. Under this contract, CGI will manage all of FashionCube's IT activities with the aim of maximizing synergies and accelerating the transformation of member brands. This contract has a potential value of 96 million euros.

FashionCube is an economic entity that brings together six fashion brands: Pimkie, Jules, Bizzbee, Orsay, Grain de Malice and Rouge Gorge. Created in 2017, FashionCube is an ecosystem in which each brand shares resources, know-how and innovations to maximize value creation. In a very competitive and constantly evolving environment, FashionCube aims to drive the in-depth transformation of its brands to achieve "Positive Impact Fashion."

"The clothing sector faces tremendous turbulence," said Jean-Christophe Garbino, CEO, FashionCube. "To face it, FashionCube brands have embarked on a transformation initiative with the common ambition of creating a new business model that has a positive impact on fashion. To be effective, this transformation requires know-how and cutting-edge technological innovations, which is what we have found at CGI, as well as operational excellence achieved through managed services. We know that we can count on CGI's competent and committed teams."

FashionCube has entrusted CGI with the operational management of all its IT activities, including user services, application maintenance and upgrades, and operations and infrastructure upgrades. In this context, 61 employees of the six brands will join CGI in four countries (France, Germany, Spain and Poland). The partnership also covers the construction of a FashionCube information systems organization in the next three years.

With its proven track record in managed services, CGI will pursue the following objectives throughout the contract:

Improve service quality

Maximize IT synergies

Accelerate key transformation projects

Increase the value creation of services

"I am proud of the trust FashionCube has placed in us through this major contract," adds Daniel Lecerf, Senior Vice-President of CGI's Hauts-de-France region and Global Center of Excellence for Commerce and Consumer Services. "Our reputation for operational excellence, expertise within the trade and consumer services industry, and full range of services enables us to support FashionCube across its entire value chain. Beyond that, it is a pleasure to welcome 61 new colleagues, including approximately 40 to our teams in Lille. These new CGI professionals will have the opportunity to develop their careers within our company, which is culturally close to FashionCube."

