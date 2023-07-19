TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The union's decision at BC ports to reject the mediated agreement is irresponsible and will prolong the devastating impacts of the strike.

The 13-day strike had already done significant damage to small businesses across the country and Canada's international reputation as a dependable trading partner. To let it carry on any further is negligent and will amplify disruptions of the supply chain.

Our economy and our small businesses do not have the luxury of waiting months for MPs to return to Ottawa before BC ports operations resume. CFIB is calling on government to pass back-to-work legislation to end the strike, clear the backlog and get our economy back on track.

- Corinne Pohlmann, Executive Vice-President, CFIB

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 97,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

