"Alberta's innovative approach is delivering real results, and these kinds of measures are exactly what small businesses need. Clear timelines and simpler rules help entrepreneurs focus on growth, not paperwork. We hope more governments can follow Alberta's lead," said Keyli Loeppky, CFIB's director of Alberta and interprovincial affairs.

As part of the 17th annual Red Tape Awareness WeekTM, CFIB is awarding an honourable mention:

To the City of Winnipeg for streamlining its permitting and development processes for both businesses and residents alike. The city has modernized zoning bylaws, introduced more than 35 permit exemptions for common projects, and created a digital platform that consolidates applications, tracking, and payments. There's also a free online patio registration process for small firms, with approvals delivered within days.

The Committee on Internal Trade (CIT), the Government of Ontario, and the Government of BC are taking home the "ones to watch" awards for introducing new approaches that have the potential to reduce red tape but have not yet been implemented or are in the midst of being rolled out.

The Committee on Internal Trade for the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement allowing goods in one jurisdiction to be sold in another without additional testing, certifications or approvals. The agreement, coming into effect by June 2026, marks a significant achievement in reducing internal trade barriers.

allowing goods in one jurisdiction to be sold in another without additional testing, certifications or approvals. The agreement, coming into effect by June 2026, marks a significant achievement in reducing internal trade barriers. The Ontario government for its Regulatory Intelligence (REGi) , an AI-powered tool designed to identify and reduce red tape across the provincial government. The platform is synced with Ontario's e-laws to scan and pinpoint outdated, duplicative and complex rules across all the province's 3,500+ statutes and regulations.

, an AI-powered tool designed to identify and reduce red tape across the provincial government. The platform is synced with Ontario's e-laws to scan and pinpoint outdated, duplicative and complex rules across all the province's 3,500+ statutes and regulations. The Government of British Columbia for its online toolkit called Digitally Accelerated Standardized Housing (DASH). The platform allows developers and non-profit organizations to build and design prefabricated homes faster and at lower cost, while preserving quality and design.

"We commend these governments for taking unique approaches and going the extra mile in reducing red tape. We'll be closely monitoring their efforts over the coming months," said Ryan Mallough, CFIB's vice-president of legislative affairs. "While policymakers can't control global markets or inflation, they can lower costs and improve Canada's productivity by reducing red tape."

This year's Red Tape Awareness Week is presented in partnership with Intuit QuickBooks.

To learn more, visit: cfib.ca/redtape .

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 100,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]