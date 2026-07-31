CFIB statement on looming WestJet work stoppage

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Dan Kelly, President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), issued the following statement in response to the looming WestJet strike and lockout:

"A work stoppage, especially during one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer, would have major consequences for Canada's transportation network and for the hundreds of thousands of small businesses counting on the critical summer tourism season.

Our research shows that one-third of all small businesses rely on summer tourism for their revenues. Even a short disruption could have a significant impact on business plans. A prolonged one that eliminates travel for half the summer would be devastating.

We are calling on WestJet and the union to reach an agreement and avoid any disruption to service. If they're unable to do so, Ottawa must be ready to intervene and avoid the economic damage a work stoppage in the heart of tourism season would have on Canada's economy."

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 103,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business (Toronto)

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