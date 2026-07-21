CFIB raises a glass to governments for knocking down alcohol internal trade barriers

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Dan Kelly, President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), issued the following statement in response to the implementation of Canada-wide direct-to-consumer (DTC) alcohol sales agreement:

"This is very welcome news. Canada's independent wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries have waited a long time to see direct-to-consumer alcohol shipping finally become a reality.

Allowing small producers to ship directly to consumers across provincial borders will help them reach new customers, grow their businesses, and give Canadians access to greater choice. It is a practical step toward reducing unnecessary interprovincial trade barriers and a clear signal that governments are committed to strengthening Canada's internal market.

CFIB will closely monitor implementation to ensure that provinces do not impose unnecessary licensing, authorizations or registration requirements that create unnecessary costs and complexity for small producers. We commend Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan for embracing a straightforward, low-burden approach to direct-to-consumer sales, helping maximize the opportunities these reforms create for independent producers

Today's announcement should be seen as a starting point, not the finish line. The next step is for governments to include alcohol under the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement, allowing alcohol products that can be legally sold in one province or territory to be sold in every other jurisdiction without duplicative testing, paperwork or regulatory requirements. That would further reduce barriers for small producers and create a truly open domestic market for Canadian alcohol."

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 103,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business (Toronto)

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