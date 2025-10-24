MONTRÉAL, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - CFA Montréal is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie-Andrée Côté, CFA, as President of its Board of Directors, along with the addition of two new board members. She succeeds Sandy Poiré, CFA, who led the organization with dedication and vision over the past two years. These appointments reflect CFA Montréal's commitment to surrounding itself with passionate leaders who will help advance the profession.

A graduate of Université Laval, where she earned a bachelor's degree in finance, Julie-Andrée Côté is a Director in the Americas Institutional Business at BlackRock. She works with pension plans, banks, insurers, and other institutional clients to support their long-term investment strategies. Joining BlackRock in 2008, she contributed to the growth of the iShares business before transitioning to the institutional team.

An active member of CFA Montréal since 2016, Julie-Andrée Côté has held several strategic positions, including Vice President of the Board, Chair of the Governance Committee, and member of the Strategic Committee. She played a central role in the development and implementation of the Destination 2027 plan, which now guides the Association's actions around four key pillars: education, innovation, inclusion, and governance excellence.

"This mandate is an opportunity to continue a longstanding commitment to our community and to prepare the profession for the challenges ahead. Together, we aim to build a financial industry that is both high-performing, human, and sustainable--one grounded in competence, integrity, and trust. In an era of rapid transformation in the financial sector, we must remain attentive, relevant, and bold. I hope CFA Montréal will continue to be a reference for its members, a strong voice within the industry, and a unifying force across our financial ecosystem," said Julie-Andrée Côté, President of CFA Montréal.

"For nearly a decade, Julie-Andrée Côté has played a key role within CFA Montréal. She has helped strengthen our governance, structure our strategic thinking, and elevate the Association's position within the financial ecosystem. Her leadership combines rigour, openness, and humanity. At a time when our industry is evolving through technology, sustainability, and diversity, she perfectly embodies the forward-looking vision that CFA Montréal represents," stated Jo-Ann Hajdamacha, Executive Director of CFA Montréal.

The CFA Montréal team would like to highlight the outstanding contribution of Sandy Poiré, CFA, past President, who successfully united the community around several major initiatives, including the Association's 75th anniversary celebrations. Under her leadership, CFA Montréal strengthened its ties with the next generation and fostered an inclusive and engaging culture.

New Board Members

At its Annual General Meeting held on October 23, 2025, CFA Montréal welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors: Nissrine Marouk, CFA, and Pascal Bernier, CFA, further strengthening a board that reflects the diversity and excellence of the profession. The new Board is driven by a shared commitment to advancing the organization's mission and promoting the highest standards of the CFA designation.

They join an experienced governance team composed of:

Hind Abdo, CFA

Lise Estelle Brault, CFA

Tamara Close, CFA

Daniel Conti, CFA

Danielle Filistin, CFA

Haig Vanlian, CFA

Jessica Younes-Fraiberger, CFA

The 2025–2026 Executive Committee is now composed of:

Julie-Andrée Côté, CFA -- President

François Crémet, CFA -- Vice President

Jean-François Tremblay, CFA -- Treasurer

Karl W. Gagné, CFA -- Secretary

Sandy Poiré, CFA -- Past President

CFA Montréal wishes to thank outgoing board members Michel Charron, CFA, and Carl Robert, CFA, President of CFA Montréal from 2019 to 2021, for their dedication, many achievements, and the positive impact they leave on the organization.

About CFA Montréal

Founded in 1950, CFA Montréal is part of the worldwide network of member Societies of CFA Institute. True global investment leaders, these societies promote high standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society.

CFA Montréal represents the interests of close to 3,500 investment professionals and 2,000 candidates through awareness, education, training, event organization and professional development. For more information, visit cfamontreal.org.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behaviour in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 200,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 158 markets. CFA Institute has 10 offices worldwide and 158 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org.

SOURCE CFA Montréal

Renseignement : Eric Aach | [email protected] | 514 569-3594