CF Richmond Centre Celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival with Family Friendly Events

A culture celebration with fun activities for everyone

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - CF Richmond Centre is proud to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, recognizing the end of the autumn harvest in Chinese culture. Hosted in partnership with Angel Entertainment, the cultural event features captivating displays and engaging activities for guests of all ages, along with special dance performances on September 14th and 21st.

As part of the celebration, shoppers can receive exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival passports to collect themed stamps during this event for a chance to win CF SHOP! cards and prizes from centre retailers. Stamps are available throughout the festivities including food sampling, visits with the lion and illuminated rabbit decor, watching the dance performances and participating in a lantern making workshop. The Mid-Autumn Festival passport also includes a scavenger hunt with locations on a map that direct shoppers to unique retailers all around the centre.

Guests are encouraged to capture the festivities by taking pictures with the lion and rabbit displays or in front of the festival themed backdrop.

What: CF Richmond Centre Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration

When: September 14 & 21 from 2:00pm - 2:30pm

Where: Main Galleria

For more information, visit the event page on cfrichmondcentre.ca.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For media inquiries, please contact: Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 416-598-8246