CF Lime Ridge Lights up the Holiday Season with Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 16

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - CF Lime Ridge is ushering in the holiday season in Hamilton with a special tree lighting celebration on Thursday, November 16 with special festivities starting at 5:30 PM. Hosted by a Sunni Genesco from Bounce Radio 102.9, community members are invited to take in the event featuring a mix of performances, special guest appearances, music and entertainment highlighted by the grand finale tree lighting countdown.



The tree lighting is part of the shopping centre's inspiring holiday traditions, designed to spark holiday magic and togetherness, inviting guests to visit 'CF Winterville' for the first time—an experience that includes vibrant displays and holiday décor, visits with Santa and special performances by community artists throughout the season.

To learn more please visit: https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday

CF Lime Ridge Tree Lighting Event Details

What: CF Lime Ridge Mall Tree Lighting Ceremony



Who: Special Guests: Mayor Andrea Horwath, MP Lisa Hepfner and Ward Councillor Esther Pauls

Performers: Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra and The Harlequin Singers

In the spirit of giving, Hamilton Food Share will also be onsite collecting non-perishable food items.



When: Thursday, November 16, 2023

5:30 PM to 6:30 PM



Where: CF Lime Ridge Mall

999 Upper Wentworth St, Hamilton, ON L9A 4X5

Inside Entrance #1 between Eddie Bauer and Old Navy

