CEVA Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing the Challenges of Connected Devices with Its Smart Sensing MotionEngine™ Software

"CEVA's centralized sensor fusion solution enables data processing and fusion in a broad range of environmental conditions. This unique capability accelerates technology growth across many applications," said Ranjana Lakshmi Venkatesh Kumar, Senior Research Analyst. "MotionEngine has numerous features, such as context awareness, cursor control, activity tracking, dead reckoning, and gesture recognition, which can be configured for specific applications and integrated into distinct packages."

Multiple application features make MotionEngine a viable option for various use cases requiring high-accuracy sensors, such as robots, hearables, PC's, handeld controllers, livestock trackers, professional sports equipment, and 5G fixed wireless antennas. CEVA's SensPro sensor hub DSP family can work with the MotionEngine software to provide a single processor that can handle the tasks of signal processing and sensor fusion from a variety of sensors, including inertial measurment units (IMUs), cameras, microphones, radar, LiDAR, and time-of-flight. SensPro is also optimal for computer vision, SLAM and AI workloads, leveraging third party software and custom AI engines as well as CEVA's broader software portfolio, including CEVA-SLAM SDK, ClearVox audio front-end, WhisPro speech recognition and Immervision wide-angle image processing and data-in-picture technologies.

CEVA's versatile MotionEngine sensor fusion software solution uses powerful fusion algorithms and has been shipped in more than 200 million consumer electronic devices from leading OEMs including iRobot, LG Electronics and Samsung. MotionEngine is the only sensor fusion software system that enables the transformation of human and machine movement into an application-ready format, allowing developers and manufacturers to deliver everyday products with high precision sensing capabilities. With its compatibility with multiple operating systems, processor architectures, and sensors from many leading suppliers, the technology can be easily integrated into functional sensor systems without hindering the existing infrastructure.

"CEVA's ability to offer a highly customizable solution with contextual awareness can greatly enhance the customer experience," noted Kumar. "The company's strategic model of ensuring that a variety of industry participants have easy access to these solutions positions it as a leader among providers of sensor fusion in the consumer electronics industry."

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT.

