CES 2025: viaim Unveils Smart Office Tools RecDot and NoteKit with Exclusive Limited-Time Early Access

The brand's early bird event gives professionals the chance to be the first to experience an unprecedented office experience with exclusive discounts and surprises.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- viaim, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, is ushering in a new smart office era with its mission to create AI that eliminates repetitive office tasks, enabling business professionals to focus on collaboration, innovation, and more meaningful work. The Company's upcoming debut at CES 2025 will see the launch of its RecDot AI Work companion earbuds and NoteKit desktop AI recorder that can simplify workflows. viaim AI offers advanced features to enhance productivity and convenience. Its AI assistant analyzes meeting minutes, extracts key points, and generates summaries and to-do lists, simplifying post-meeting tasks.

viaim Early Bird

Empowering business professionals around the world to work smarter and more efficiently, RecDot supports real-time transcription and translation for on-site, call, and audio-video recordings. With translation capabilities in 13 languages, it ensures seamless communication and 48dB deep noise reduction isolates background noise effectively, customizable for various scenarios. Additionally, the 36-hour charging box battery life offers up to 9 hours per use and provides one hour of use with just a 5-minute charge. viaim's products can streamline meeting workflows and the real-time transcription, translation, and summarization features simplify tasks and improve focus, making it ideal for multinational or foreign-language meetings.

Additionally, the sleek-like-a-pen NoteKit desktop AI recorder plugs directly into a laptop without the need to connect earbuds or additional drivers. It utilizes dual microphones for omnidirectional sound pickup to record audio independently and can clearly capture human voices within five meters and can be independently controlled through physical buttons. It supports transcription of live and audio and video conference recordings, supports recognition and translation of 13 languages, and can provide external subtitles for foreign language videos.

To celebrate the launch, viaim invites users to participate in its exclusive early bird event from January 1 to January 6, 2025. Don't miss your chance—register now on viaim's official website (store.viaim.ai) to secure discounts of up to $25 and enter for a chance to win a RecDot valued at $249 ,Time is limited, so act fast and elevate your workplace efficiency with viaim's latest innovations!

Jane Doe,CMO of viaim said: "Professionals face growing challenges in efficiency and communication, especially with frequent meetings, remote collaboration across time zones, and multilingual needs. Traditional tools fall short, reducing productivity. viaim addresses these pain points, and this launch marks a key step toward smarter workplace solutions."

Discover viaim at CES 2025 and join the immersive experience at Booth 36709, LVCC South Hall 2, from January 7 to 10. Explore live product demonstrations, engage in expert-led discussions, and enjoy exclusive offers. Learn how RecDot and NoteKit can transform your workday and unlock new levels of productivity.

